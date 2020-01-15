Report: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Met at Drake's House Before Clippers Deals

Harry How/Getty Images

Paul George provided a peek behind the curtain to explain the series of events that led him to join Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

George told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne he initially called Leonard to congratulate him on his NBA Finals win with the Toronto Raptors and that their relationship "just trickled from there." Shelburne provided more details:

"There were countless text messages and phone calls and then two in-person meetings at Drake's house in Hidden Hills, California. (Drake had befriended Leonard during his season in Toronto and let Leonard — who lives in San Diego — stay there when he was in Los Angeles for free-agent meetings.) By July 1, they had decided to put their plan in motion: Leonard told the Clippers that he was interested in playing for them but only if they could improve their roster by adding an All-Star-caliber player like George."

George and Leonard met July 2 in Los Angeles, and then George's agent reached out to Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti to discuss a possible trade to the Clippers.

According to Shelburne, Presti was "stunned" and met with George to personally address the situation. The Thunder subsequently acquiesced to George's request and eventually worked out a deal with Los Angeles, with the trade having "nearly collapsed under its own weight" at various points during the negotiations.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.