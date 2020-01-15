Report: Ajax's Donny van de Beek Set for €55M Summer Transfer to Real Madrid

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Donny van de Beek is reportedly set to join Real Madrid from Ajax at the end of the season for a fee in the region of €55 million.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf (h/t Marca) on Wednesday, Los Blancos will finally sign the midfielder after showing interest in him last summer.

The 22-year-old impressed for the Dutch champions during their run to last season's UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The Dutch international's passing style will excite fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Spanish giants reportedly beating Manchester United to the signing.

Van de Beek's versatility allows him to feature in both defensive and attacking roles in midfield, and he has eight goals in the Eredivisie and Europe this term after netting 12 last season.

However, it's the Dutchman's creativity that Zinedine Zidane will hope to harness. Van de Beek has 17 assists to his name since the start of the previous campaign.

The player is said to have been of interest to Real since impressing when Ajax eliminated them from the Champions League knockouts in 2018-19.

Real's midfield could soon be revamped, with the futures of Luka Modric and Isco in question, per Marca.

Van de Beek is ready to take the next step in his career, and a switch to a rebuilding Real will provide a suitable stage.

Zidane has re-established his team as title challengers this season. However, the long-term quality of the squad will be solidified by signings of Van de Beek's ability.