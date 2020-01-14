LeBron, Kawhi, Embiid Named on Kevin Durant's List of 5 Hardest Players to Guard

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) guards Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

While Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James battle for Western Conference supremacy this season, they can at least point to something they have in common.

They are on Kevin Durant's list of the five hardest players to guard in the league.

Durant took over The Boardroom Twitter account Thursday and was asked who are the five hardest players to guard. He answered LeBron, Kawhi, Lou Williams, Paul George and Joel Embiid.

It is a testament to his versatility that he knows what it's like guarding so many different players. Embiid is a center, Williams is a quicker ball-handling guard and the other three are forwards who can score off the ball or facilitate with it in their hands.

It is not exactly a surprise that James, Leonard and George are on the list considering they are Durant's peers as far as the best versatile wing players in the league. Durant has battled James and Leonard in playoff series and NBA Finals, but Williams is perhaps an under-the-radar pick seeing how he often isn't considered among the top few players in the league.

Yet, he is instant offense off the bench and has done enough to earn Durant's support. 

Durant also unsurprisingly said Kyrie Irving is the best healthy point guard in the league right now. The two Brooklyn Nets teammates will look to win a championship next season when Durant returns from his Achilles injury.

