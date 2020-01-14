Cowboys Rumors: Leighton Vander Esch Undergoes Surgery on Neck Injury

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch underwent neck surgery Tuesday, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Archer reported the procedure was "non-invasive" and that Vander Esch should be healthy once the Cowboys begin their offseason program.

Following Dallas' Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, then-head coach Jason Garrett confirmed the 2018 first-round pick was going on injured reserve and would have minor surgery on his neck at some point in the future.

