Cowboys Rumors: Leighton Vander Esch Undergoes Surgery on Neck Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a play in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch underwent neck surgery Tuesday, according to ESPN's Todd Archer

Archer reported the procedure was "non-invasive" and that Vander Esch should be healthy once the Cowboys begin their offseason program.

Following Dallas' Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, then-head coach Jason Garrett confirmed the 2018 first-round pick was going on injured reserve and would have minor surgery on his neck at some point in the future.

        

