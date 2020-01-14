Jordan Henderson, Lucy Bronze Win 2019 England Player of the Year Awards

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze have been named the 2019 England Players of the Year.

Both players won the UEFA Champions League with their clubs in the 2018-19 season. Henderson captained Liverpool to victory over Tottenham Hotspur in May, while Bronze won the tournament for a second time with Lyon.

Henderson beat off competition from Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane to scoop the award and offered his thoughts on social media:

The Liverpool captain also led his team to victory in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Cup in 2019, while they only narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League for the first time, finishing just a point behind Manchester City.

Henderson also played a key role for the Three Lions in qualifying for UEFA Euro 2020. The midfielder was part of the squad that cruised through Group A, winning seven of their eight fixtures.

The 29-year-old also hit a landmark with the national team in England's 5-1 victory over Montenegro in May:

Bronze beat Ellen White and Beth Mead to win the women's award for the second time in her career.

The 28-year-old helped the Lionesses lift the SheBelieves Cup for the first time in March and was also part of the team that made it to the semi-finals of the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France.

The Lyon full-back also clinched the Division 1 Feminine, the Coupe de France Feminine and the inaugural Trophee des Championnes with the French side and was named the UEFA Women's Player of the Year in August:

Both players look destined to go on and enjoy more success in 2020. Henderson's Liverpool are top of the Premier League table by 14 points from Manchester City, while Bronze's Lyon are also leading the league and yet to taste defeat in 12 games this season.