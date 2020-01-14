James Franklin, PSU Players Named in Isaiah Humphries Lawsuit Alleging Hazing

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

Penn State head coach James Franklin calls a play as Penn State plays Memphis in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Former Penn State football player Isaiah Humphries, who left the program in 2018, reportedly filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday that alleges head coach James Franklin retaliated against him when he reported violent hazing from some of his teammates.

Matt Miller of Penn Live reported the news, noting Humphries is suing Franklin and former teammate Damion Barber.

What's more, the lawsuit named Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jesse Luketa when listing those who participated in the hazing that allegedly included the players using the name of former coach Jerry Sandusky.

Humphries, who was a member of the 2018 recruiting class, never played in a game for the Nittany Lions before he left.

He tweeted he was leaving in part "in order to grow and not lose the passion that I have for football and for everything that I value."

The safety, who ultimately transferred to California, is the son of Leonard Humphries, who played at Penn State during his collegiate career.

Franklin has been the head coach at Penn State since the 2014 season and sports a 56-23 record. This is not the first time he has been involved in headlines concerning his conduct away from the field. In April 2014, when four of his Vanderbilt players were facing rape charges, ESPN.com reported Franklin "contacted the accuser shortly after the alleged incident."

In October 2014, Tony Gonzalez of USA Today noted Franklin testified in the pre-trial hearing for the players and "changed his story ... about whether he had seen a video of what police say was a sexual assault on a student by four former football players in June of 2013."

As for the lawsuit filed by Humphries, Miller noted it was filed in U.S. Middle District Court.

