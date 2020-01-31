Clint Capela Out for Rockets Against Mavericks with Heel Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2020

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) comes upcourt during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Houston Rockets big man Clint Capela will miss Friday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks with a right heel bruise.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported the update.

Capela dealt with the initial heel injury earlier this season and a thumb injury last season. He has never played more than 77 games in a campaign since he entered the league in 2014 after being drafted in the first round that year (25th overall) after playing in France's top pro league.

The 25-year-old broke out last season, averaging career bests in points (16.6) and rebounds (12.7) as well as 1.5 blocks per game in 67 games.

The 6'10", 240-pounder is a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor, anchors Houston's interior defense and controls the glass on a nightly basis. 

The Switzerland native also takes advantage of the openings created by playing alongside James Harden and Russell Westbrook and consistently flashes to the rim for lobs and second-chance opportunities. 

Capela is averaging 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

While the Rockets don't have another big man who can consistently replicate Capela's impact while he is sidelined, they do have options. Look for the combination of Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler to see more playing time, while PJ Tucker can play in the frontcourt in smaller lineups.

