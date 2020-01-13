Philadelphia Eagles 'All or Nothing' Amazon Prime Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The fifth season of All or Nothing will cover the 2019 Philadelphia Eagles and premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 7, per a press release and the trailer released Monday:

Actor Jon Hamm, whose credits include Mad Men, The Town and Richard Jewell, will narrate the eight-episode season. All episodes will be available on Feb. 7.

The NFL Films-produced series has also covered the 2015 Arizona Cardinals, the 2016 Los Angeles Rams, the 2017 Dallas Cowboys and the 2018 Carolina Panthers.

The 2019 Eagles finished their regular season with a 9-7 mark and an NFC East title despite injuries to key players on both sides of the ball.

Of note, the Eagles' top three wideouts on the Week 1 depth chart (Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor) could not participate in the playoffs.

Still, the Eagles outlasted the Dallas Cowboys for the division crown in a roller-coaster season two years after their Super Bowl LII win.

The 2019 campaign ended with a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round.