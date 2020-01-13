Marquinhos Signs New Contract with PSG Until 2024

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain announced on Monday that Marquinhos has signed a new contract with the French champions that runs until the end of June 2024:

The 25-year-old Brazil international has become an important player for the Ligue 1 side since joining from Roma in 2013 and has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension.

Marquinhos is the club's vice-captain and has made 270 appearances for PSG, picking up 19 trophies along the way.

The Brazilian spoke to PSG TV about his decision to commit his future to the club:

"It's official. I'm very happy and very proud to have signed this new contract. It's a responsibility to play here at Paris Saint-Germain and I feel really proud to wear this shirt. It's my seventh season here in Paris, I know the club very well and I also know its ambitions very well. We have experienced some really great things, some things that have made me grow and made the club grow too. It was a good time for me to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain."

Marquinhos' energy, desire and versatility have seen him become a popular figure at the club and feature in a number of different roles.

PSG paid tribute to the Brazilian with a tifo in September when they unveiled their new third kit:

The 25-year-old is a natural centre-back and formed a strong partnership in defence with compatriot Thiago Silva at PSG, although he has also been used at right-back at times.



He has gone on to thrive in a defensive midfield role for Thomas Tuchel's side this season and is likely to be handed the captain's armband from Silva when the 35-year-old calls time on his career.

Marquinhos told AFP (h/t Goal's Robin Bairner) in November that he wants to become the "best defender in the world" and also hinted he could spend the rest of his playing days in the French capital.

"Could I finish my career here?" he said. "Yes. If all this continues in a positive way, if I continue to be happy here with the project, the targets that we want to go for, and the admiration of the fans, why not?"

Securing Marquinhos' future will be a boost to the French champions, and he will expect to add to his already-impressive trophy collection with the club.

The team are currently five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and impressed in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, progressing unbeaten to a last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund.