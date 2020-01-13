Reliving the Evolution of Daniel Bryan's Iconic 'Yes!' Chant 6 Years After DebutJanuary 13, 2020
Reliving the Evolution of Daniel Bryan's Iconic 'Yes!' Chant 6 Years After Debut
Several years on from its first airing on WWE TV, it's incredible to imagine that just one simple word propelled Daniel Bryan to becoming the hottest act in professional wrestling.
Yes!
A chant that gained momentum thanks to poor booking from WWE has proved to be one of the company's happiest accidents. The chant and the performer behind it have evolved significantly since its introduction, to the point that it remains as memorable on-screen as it always has been.
This is how the Yes! chant has taken shape throughout the past decade ahead of the latest chapter in Bryan's career at the Royal Rumble on January 26.
A Chant Born of Fan Frustration
The evolution of the Yes! chant didn't come from anything positive.
WrestleMania XXVIII was arguably the nadir of Daniel Bryan's WWE career. He was humiliated by losing his world title match against Sheamus in just 18 seconds. To book that to happen to a performer who already had plenty of appreciation from fans was a disastrous move.
Fans rebelled the following night on Raw, attempting to drown out almost every single Superstar who entered the ring for either a match or a promo by chanting one word: Yes!
The movement quickly grew. WWE saw that and produced merchandise to try to seize the moment.
But it was a story that was only just beginning.
Yes! and No!
As the chant became a mainstay of WWE events, Bryan and the company took advantage of the movement brilliantly.
That included D-Bry seemingly rejecting the crowd's support at one stage, chanting No! while they all cheered Yes! in reply. It was incredible and unlike anything else in pro wrestling at that time.
That angle evolved into Bryan going to faux anger management classes, teaming up with Kane and just generally becoming more and more popular as the weeks and months went on. The fact that they claimed the tag titles was simply an added bonus.
The Unstoppable Force
As WrestleMania XXX approached and Bryan's overwhelming popularity became a target for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, you almost knew what was coming over the horizon.
Bryan was the most over performer in the world of pro wrestling. He had once again accepted the Yes! chants, left the No! movement behind him and become the biggest babyface in WWE.
There were several crucial moments along the way to his night of triumph at 'Mania. The angle wherein he seemingly became a member of The Wyatt Family before turning on Bray was huge. It solidified his status as the must-see performer in WWE.
The night when the Yes! movement hijacked Raw was also crucial. It was unlike anything WWE had done with a chant before and allowed Bryan to exploit his overwhelming fan support.
Randy Orton also played an excellent foil for Bryan throughout the storyline. Orton was a fantastic villainous champion, and for the Yes! chants to become an even bigger success, it needed a heel to try to reject them at every opportunity.
Orton did that brilliantly, but Bryan's role was essential.
The Triumphant Return
When Bryan was forced into an early retirement and became an on-screen authority figure, the Yes! chants remained, albeit on a slightly more subdued level.
But in March 2018, when he was cleared by doctors to return to in-ring competition, the Yes! chants evolved once again. They became louder and louder, as fans were once again able to see one of the most beloved performers in recent memory step between the ropes and fight again.
The night Bryan was cleared and he announced his return was emotional, and it was also arguably the loudest the Yes! chants have ever been.
Since then, Bryan rejected the Yes! movement all over again with a heel turn in November 2018, but as he heads for another showdown with Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble, he looks to have embraced the fans once more.
It's the constant evolution of both Bryan's character and his approach towards the chant that has made it one of WWE's most enduring movements in years.
Don't expect it to die down anytime soon, either.