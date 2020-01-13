Reliving the Evolution of Daniel Bryan's Iconic 'Yes!' Chant 6 Years After Debut

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Several years on from its first airing on WWE TV, it's incredible to imagine that just one simple word propelled Daniel Bryan to becoming the hottest act in professional wrestling.

Yes!

A chant that gained momentum thanks to poor booking from WWE has proved to be one of the company's happiest accidents. The chant and the performer behind it have evolved significantly since its introduction, to the point that it remains as memorable on-screen as it always has been.

This is how the Yes! chant has taken shape throughout the past decade ahead of the latest chapter in Bryan's career at the Royal Rumble on January 26.