Juventus' Merih Demiral Set for Surgery on ACL Injury, Will Miss Rest of Season

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Juventus defender Merih Demiral is set to sit out the rest of the season after he suffered an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament on Sunday.

The Bianconeri offered an update on Monday and confirmed he'll soon undergo surgery:

Per Football-Italia, the Turk ruptured the ligament, and the injury will likely keep him out for around six months, ending his campaign and his hopes of playing at UEFA Euro 2020.

Demiral had volleyed Juve in front against Roma after just three minutes, but he was forced off in the 19th minute of the 2-1 win after landing heavily while challenging for a header.

Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo suffered an identical injury later in the first half, and he too will have an operation.

Demiral's long-term injury is a blow to Juve and perhaps even more significantly to Turkey:

The 21-year-old signed for Juventus in the summer after a six-month spell at Sassuolo.

He found himself behind Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt in the pecking order, but the former suffered a similar long-term injury one game into the season.

Demiral had made just one appearance prior to December, but he had forced his way into Maurizio Sarri's plans and started ahead of De Ligt in each of Juve's last six matches in all competitions thanks to some excellent form.

According to Football-Italia, the centre-back had been linked with a January move to Manchester City, Leicester City and Arsenal.

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren noted the impact his injury will have on Juve's transfer business this month:

Daniele Rugani has played just three times this season, but until Chiellini returns he's now the primary back-up to Bonucci and De Ligt. What's more, he also has the opportunity to make a case for more game time if and when he does get on the pitch in the coming months.