College Football Championship 2020: Latest Twitter Hype, Pick for Clemson-LSU

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The biggest night of the college football season has arrived.

On Monday, LSU and Clemson will face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Both teams are 14-0 and won their respective conference championships and CFP semifinals. Now, they will go head-to-head to decide the national champion.

Clemson is looking to win its third national title in four seasons, while LSU will try to win its first since the 2007 season.

Heading into Monday night's game, here's some of the latest hype from social media and a prediction for the result of the matchup.

Twitter Hype

For LSU, Monday night's title game is practically a home game. The Tigers' campus in Baton Rouge, only 80 miles west of the Superdome. That means there will likely be plenty of LSU fans making the short trip to support their team.

The two teams are already in New Orleans, and LSU has continued to build hype for the matchup not far from its campus:

That's only one tweet that the Tigers' team account has sent to help get fans even more ready for their huge matchup against Clemson. LSU has put together some incredible hype videos this season, featuring numerous guest narrators.

The Tigers kept the great work going with hype videos during the lead-up to this game:

One way that Clemson built up hype for the matchup was by reminding people of its past accomplishments. The Tigers are in the playoff for the fifth consecutive season.

Clemson made sure to remind its Twitter followers of those facts with a quote from head coach Dabo Swinney:

The CFP National Championship Game is always one of the most exciting games of the season, and this year's should be one of the best ones yet. LSU and Clemson have both impressed throughout the season, and the two programs haven't faced off much in the past.

They have only played three previous times. Clemson won the last meeting in the 2012 Peach Bowl, while LSU won the first two in the 1996 Peach Bowl and the 1959 Sugar Bowl.

Prediction

One thing should be for sure—there will likely be a lot of offense in this year's game.

LSU's offense is ranked No. 1 in the country with 564.2 yards per game, while Clemson is third at 538.4. Both teams also have a top-tier quarterback leading the way as LSU's Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence helped lead his team to the national title last season.

This should be a high-scoring game that likely won't be decided until late in the second half.

However, LSU has rolled through a schedule filled with tough opponents. Along the way, it has defeated Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Alabama. It's been impressive how the Tigers have remained unbeaten despite the challenging slate of games they faced.

Because of that, LSU will remain calm when Clemson plays a competitive game and then pull away late as Burrow leads some key second-half drives to help LSU put it away.