Derrick Rose on Pistons Trade Rumors: 'I Haven't Really Thought About It'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Derrick Rose isn't even considering a possible trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

The Detroit Pistons guard was asked about whether he wants to be dealt in the next few weeks, but responded that it wasn't on his mind.

"I haven't really thought about it," Rose told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports. "Me and [agent] B.J. [Armstrong] haven't talked about it. When we have talked, it was more about All-Star and what appearances I have for Adidas. It wasn't anything else as far as like what teams are calling, this and that. We were pretty straightforward. We talk about how I play."

Rose is already making plans for All-Star weekend in Chicago by competing in the Skills Competition, via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 31-year-old has moved quite a bit over the past few years, playing for five different teams in the last five seasons.

He signed with the Pistons this offseason on a two-year, $15 million deal, and has looked the part on the court with an average of 17.8 points and 5.8 assists per game in 34 appearances.

The veteran also said he's now "comfortable" in his current spot after saying he found "happiness" in October, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

This likely ensures that he's in no rush to go on the move again.

However, the Pistons have struggled as a team this season with a 14-26 record entering Sunday. Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin could be dealt, but Rose could be easier to unload considering his contract.

"The Pistons aren't going anywhere and need to rebuild, and Rose could actually get them something worthwhile in return," James Herbert of CBS Sports wrote.

Considering his experience and recent level of play, the point guard could be a valuable addition to a contender looking to add offense.

Still, it seems Rose is perfectly content remaining with Detroit for the remainder of his contract.