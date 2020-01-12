College Football Championship 2020: TV Info, Spread, Injury Updates, Time, More

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Clemson Tigers experienced more trouble advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship than the LSU Tigers.

Part of that was due to the first-half absence of wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was sidelined with an apparent injury. Higgins returned to the Fiesta Bowl in the second half, and he revealed Saturday that will be healthy for Monday's clash at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and guard Damien Lewis also declared themselves fit for the title clash, which is a big boost for its high-powered offense.

National Championship Info

Date: Monday, January 13

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Odds (via Caesars): LSU (-5.5); Over/Under: 69

Injury Updates



Clemson

Higgins confirmed to reporters that he was dealing with an ankle injury during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl, and that he is a "full go" for Monday, per USA Today's Paul Myerberg.

"It was just a little body injury," Higgins said. "It was like, I twisted my ankle and that. But I'll be fine. I'm good."

Clemson's leading receiver recorded his lowest totals since October against the Ohio State Buckeyes, as he had four catches for 33 yards. In the two games before December 28, the junior racked up 12 receptions for 283 yards and five touchdowns.

Higgins is vital to Clemson's offensive approach because it gives quarterback Trevor Lawrence two elite wideouts with whom to work, with the other being Justyn Ross.

In last season's National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Higgins totaled 81 yards and a score on three catches.

Higgins and Ross combined for 234 of Clemson's 347 receiving yards in the 44-16 win over Nick Saban's team.

If they are as effective Monday, LSU's secondary may have trouble containing them, and the ACC champion could remain within one possession of its SEC counterpart.

LSU

Edwards-Helaire featured in a limited role in the Peach Bowl because LSU blitzed out to a large advantage over the Oklahoma Sooners.

On Saturday, the running back stated he "feels 100 percent and is ready to go", per WAFB's Jacques Doucet.

He should also have a key blocker back in the fold in Lewis, who confirmed he would start, according to The Advocate's Wilson Alexander.

Edwards-Helaire is important to both aspects of the LSU offense, as he is the leading rusher and owns the third-most receptions.

As we saw with Clemson's Travis Etienne in the Fiesta Bowl, running backs could be the difference-makers in passing game if they utilize their speed to break away from defenders.

Since October 26, Edwards-Helaire has developed a growing connection with quarterback Joe Burrow. Thirty-eight of the junior's 50 receptions occurred in that stretch, including nine for 77 yards and a score versus Alabama.

In that six-game run, the LSU running back put together four 100-yard ground games.

At full strength, he could be the X-factor, with Clemson forced to pay attention to wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

If Edwards-Helaire features in a similar role to the one Etienne had in the semifinal round, LSU's offense could be too overpowering.

Odds Tips

If you favor Clemson, it is worth betting on it now—just in case the line drops in the final hours before the contest.

LSU has consistently been favored by 5.5 or six points, and the spread dropped back down to 5.5 on Saturday. Taking Clemson with some wiggle room on the spread is important because the National Championship has been decided by one score in three of the past four years.

If you believe LSU will win but think Clemson will keep it close, it is worth waiting until Monday afternoon to see whether the line shifts. The spread should not make a dramatic change before kickoff, but if it falls a point, or even a half-point, it could make a difference if the game is close.

The over/under fell from 69.5 to 69 on Saturday, but it should not alter much for the remainder of the buildup.

LSU and Clemson rank first and third in points per game, respectively, so the oddsmakers have no reason to drop the total in anticipation of a potential shootout.

