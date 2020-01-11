Report: Joe Brady, LSU Agree to New 3-Year Contract Ahead of CFP Title Game

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU and pass game coordinator Joe Brady agreed to a new three-year contract, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Dellenger reported the details of the deal remain unclear but that Brady "is expected to more than double his current earnings of $410,000."

Brady's stock has skyrocketed as Joe Burrow put together one of the best single seasons in recent memory. Many had written the Tigers quarterback off as a major difference-maker, only to see him throw for 5,208 yards and 55 touchdowns en route to a Heisman Trophy.

For years, LSU struggled to make the most of dynamic skill position players on offense.

The Tigers looked like an entirely different team in 2019 following Brady's arrival. He collected the Broyles Award in December, an honor reserved for the top assistant coach in college football, for his efforts.

Naturally the 30-year-old has become a hot commodity and a strong candidate for any number of job openings in both college football and the NFL.

OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson reported in December that Texas was looking at Brady as an option for offensive coordinator. The Longhorns subsequently hired another pass game coordinator, Ohio State's Mike Yurcich.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that Brady was "being considered" by new Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who's filling out his staff after being hired Tuesday.

Brady told reporters he intended to return to LSU for 2020: "I hope I'm a Tiger as long as they want me at LSU. My intentions are being at LSU."

Fending off outside interest will be difficult in the years ahead. For the time being, LSU will have Brady around to guide an offense that's set to lose Burrow to the NFL.