Antonio Brown Drops Music Video with Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Saints Visit

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Antonio Brown is back with a new music video, this time featuring behind-the-scenes footage of his workout with the New Orleans Saints.

The music video features conversations Brown had leading up to the workout and afterward, including him saying "this s--t is all a lie"—seemingly insinuating the Saints never had plans of signing him. Saints officials were reportedly unhappy with Brown for bringing a video crew to the workout, with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network saying it was a "whole bleep show."

The new song is titled "Home From the N.O." and features rapper YDtheBEST. It falls in line with Brown's heavily autotuned first release, "Whole Lotta Money," which drew tepid-at-best reviews. 

Brown has taken to rapping as he continues to wait for an NFL team to sign him after being released by the New England Patriots in September. The Saints were the first team to give Brown a workout since his release, which came after two women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The NFL is continuing to investigate the claims made against Brown, and there has been no timetable given for a ruling. Agent Drew Rosenhaus, who is shown with Brown in the video, has maintained he expects a team to sign the seven-time Pro Bowler once the NFL investigation is concluded.

In the meantime, it appears Brown is committed to the rap game despite the less-than-enthusiastic reaction he's received. 

