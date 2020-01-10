Celtics Fan Justin Arnold Releases Statement After Ban for Throwing Drink

Scott Polacek January 10, 2020

Photo by Chris Elise/Getty Images
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Justin Arnold, the 22-year-old fan who threw a drink that landed near the San Antonio Spurs' bench during their Wednesday game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, issued a statement apologizing to the Celtics and taking full responsibility for his actions.

"I’m sorry to the Boston Celtics organization and TD Garden for what I did," he said, per WEEI. "It was unacceptable and I take full responsibility. I’ll never stop loving Boston."

Arnold's statement comes after TD Garden spokesperson Tricia McCorkle issued a statement saying Arnold was banned from the stadium for life, per John Karalis of MassLive:

"Last night, after throwing a can onto the court during a Celtics game, a guest was ejected from TD Garden. The guest was arrested by Boston Police and is currently facing criminal charges. This act is a serious violation of our guest code of conduct and as a result the guest will be banned from all future events at TD Garden, for life."

The incident was part of an emotional game that saw the Spurs win 129-114 behind 30 points from DeMar DeRozan.

While San Antonio was in control for much of the contest, Boston had some momentum during a comeback effort until Kemba Walker was ejected for receiving two technical fouls in a matter of a few seconds.

Arnold threw the drink in the same time period, causing a delay. 

Nicole Yang of Boston.com reported Arnold was arrested and charged with disturbing a public assembly.

