NFL Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Raiders, Ryan Tannehill

The Oakland Raiders will no longer be in California next season.

By this time next year, the Las Vegas Raiders will have wrapped up their first season in Sin City. Given the upcoming relocation, the 2020 offseason is pivotal for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders could have a number of decisions to make ahead of the 2020 campaign: Is Derek Carr the quarterback of the future? What will they do with nearly $70 million in cap space next season? Lastly, what position will they upgrade with their first-round draft choices?

That last question is all the more pertinent because of their potential draft spot. The Raiders own the No. 12 pick and—thanks to the Khalil Mack deal with the Chicago Bears—the No. 19 pick in the first round, so they have an opportunity to make significant upgrades via the draft, as well as free agency.

Here is the latest on the Raiders, as well as quarterback Ryan Tannehill's future with the Tennessee Titans.

Raiders to Target Robby Anderson?

The Raiders will almost certainly upgrade their wide receivers this offseason. Tight end Darren Waller went for over 1,000 yards on the season, but Hunter Renfrow and Tyrell Williams were the only reliable pass-catchers at the wideout spot.

The Raiders might elect to use one of their first-round picks on any one of the talented receivers in this year's draft class, whether that be CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy or Tee Higgins. However, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported Tuesday the Raiders are intrigued by New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson.

Tafur noted Anderson had his best year under offensive coordinator John Morton, who is a member of head coach Jon Gruden's offensive staff, with 63 catches, 941 yards and seven touchdowns.

Anderson recorded 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns this season, and he could be highly sought after given the likely shortage of premium wide receivers on the market.

Prediction: Raiders sign Anderson for three years, $21 million

Titans Likely to Retain Tannehill

The Titans traded for Ryan Tannehill to compete with starting quarterback Marcus Mariota. But with Mariota struggling to build momentum and the Titans losing three of their first five games, Tennessee turned to the former Miami Dolphins signal-caller.

After losing his first start of the season, Tannehill went 7-3 the rest of the way before recording a victory over the New England Patriots on the road in the wild-card round, posting a completion percentage above 70 percent to go along with over 2,700 yards and 22 touchdowns in 11 starts.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported the Titans are keen on bringing Tannehill back for next season, whether it be by franchise tag or extension.

The 31-year-old mostly proved to be a game-manager during Tennessee's triumph over New England, though he did throw a touchdown pass in the win. However, Tannehill has shown he can make throws when necessary with a completion percentage over 70 in the regular season, his highest of his career.

Prediction: Titans extend Tannehill for two years, $43 million

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference, and all salary cap information via Spotrac.