Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors: Grizzlies 'Adamant' They Will Deal SF by Deadline

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala has yet to suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies, but the team is confident it will find him a new home before the trade deadline.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon reported the squad's intentions on The Hoop Collective.

"The word on the street is that they really do believe that they're going to find a trade for Iguodala," Windhorst said (via RealGM).

"They're adamant about that," MacMahon said. "Well, they've been adamant about it for months, but now that we're in the zone where they're actually having real talks. Again, what I feel in talking to people out there is that they do think that's going to happen."

Iguodala was traded to the Grizzlies this offseason after spending the previous six years with the Golden State Warriors, helping the team win three NBA titles. While he was a key part of the team's success, the squad needed to clear his $17.2 million salary for 2019-20.

Though there was speculation Memphis would then either flip him in another trade or buy out his contract, the organization held on to him with the hope he could be a mentor.

"Grizzlies are hoping that Iguodala can help their young players that need to learn how to win," David Aldridge of The Athletic reported in June.

Iguodala never reported, however, essentially forcing the team to trade him or get nothing out of him.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers have all engaged in talks for Iguodala, but just about every contender could use an experienced player of his skill set.