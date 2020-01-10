College Football Championship 2020: Odds, Prop Bets for Clemson vs. LSU

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers were two of the most dominant FBS sides all season, but the SEC champion enters the College Football Playoff National Championship with a significant advantage on the betting lines.

Ed Orgeron's team is currently favored by six points to capture the title in its home state at the Superdome.

While LSU is deserving of the favorite tag because of its Peach Bowl thumping of the Oklahoma Sooners, Clemson enters Monday with the most championship experience.

Dabo Swinney's side controlled the playoff final in 2019 and has a coaching staff that has game-planned for three previous title clashes.

Both programs are capable of turning the contest into a shootout, but playoff history suggests it may be hard to reach the current over/under of 69.5.

National Championship Odds

Odds via Caesars



Spread: LSU (-6)

Over/Under: 69.5

Money Line: LSU (-235; bet $235 to win $100); Clemson (+195; bet $100 to win $195)

The six-point spread factors in LSU's dominance in the Peach Bowl, Clemson's first-half struggles in the Fiesta Bowl and the perceived home-field advantage the SEC winner will have in New Orleans.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Joe Burrow has led the No. 1 seed to four wins of seven points or more in six matchups with ranked foes.

The smallest margin of victory came against the Auburn Tigers, who possessed one of the better defenses LSU faced.

Auburn conceded 18.6 points per game, and it allowed 23 to its SEC West counterpart October 26.

In that game, Gus Malzahn's side earned six tackles for loss and three sacks while stopping LSU 10 times on third down.

Clemson could borrow similar aspects of that defensive approach to frustrate Burrow on occasion and force LSU off the field earlier than expected.

The ACC champion allowed the fewest points, passing yards and total yards per game in the FBS.

Although the Ohio State Buckeyes moved the ball down the field on it, Clemson held firm and forced the Big Ten side to settle for field goals on a few red-zone trips in the first half.

If the No. 3 seed produces similar results Monday, it could remain within the six-point spread and keep the under in play.

Two of the three finals Clemson has participated in during the playoff era have been decided by fewer than six points, and that trend could continue if it contains the Heisman Trophy winner.

Even if the game turns into a high-scoring affair, Clemson has the offensive capabilities to keep pace with LSU.

LSU ranks first in total yards and points per game, while Clemson sits third and fourth in those respective categories.

Both teams are capable of producing a final total in the 70s or higher, but their recent defensive outings suggest some stops will be made.

LSU has allowed 16.3 points per game in the last four contests, while Clemson has given up 11.5 points per contest in the same span.

Additionally, only one final in the playoff era has eclipsed a total over 70 points, which was the first clash between Clemson and the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2016.

If you are looking at the money line, Clemson is the only team with value at +195. If you think its previous National Championship experience will benefit it, a wager at that price is worth it.

Prop Bets

1st-Half Spread: LSU (-3.5)

1st-Half Over/Under: 35

1st-Half Money Line: LSU (-190); Clemson (+170)

The first-half over may receive the most plays because of how fast LSU scored during the Peach Bowl.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Forty-nine of the team's 63 points occurred in the opening two stanzas of a game that was over by halftime.

In its six ranked matchups, the SEC West squad averaged 25 points in the first half, and it led by 10 or more at halftime in four of those contests.

Only Auburn and the Florida Gators kept pace with LSU for a half, and if Clemson picks up on what gave both sides success, it could find an advantage in a game expected to have tight margins.

In last season's title game, Clemson racked up 31 of the 47 first-half points, and then a drop off occurred in the final two quarters.

That differed from the trend set in the previous two Alabama-Clemson finals in which a bulk of the scoring took place in the second half.

Clemson was also a better team as the Fiesta Bowl went on, as three of its first four drives resulted in punts.

What could push the first-half total over the set number is the two weeks of preparation both sides have.

By the time they take the field, Clemson and LSU will know how to pick apart almost every weakness in the opposing defense.

If that comes into play Monday, both sets of Tigers could find the end zone early and often before the respective coordinators have time to make adjustments.

The over might be the best play of the first-half props because Clemson could match LSU's production and be within the 3.5-point spread, and it could also win the half outright through its combination of Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins.

Of course, the same argument could be made in LSU's favor with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase on the gridiron.

Since the offensive battle is even and the two sides possess plenty of big-play weapons, a blazing start is not out of the question.

