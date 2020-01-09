Watch Russell Westbrook Get Epic Tribute Video, Ovation in Return vs. Thunder

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 10, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JANUARY 9: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 9, 2020 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook, who played his first 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder before a 2019 offseason trade, received a vociferous standing ovation from the fans in Chesapeake Energy Arena upon his return to OKC on Thursday.

The sellout crowd loudly cheered for Westbrook upon the conclusion of a pregame tribute video:

They kept it up when he was officially introduced to the crowd:

Westbrook averaged 23.0 points, 8.4 assists and 7.0 rebounds for the Thunder. He made eight All-Star Games, won two scoring titles and earned the 2016-17 NBA MVP.

He will go down as the top pick in the final draft class of the Seattle SuperSonics, who became the Oklahoma City Thunder beginning in the 2008-09 season. The Sonics took Westbrook fourth overall in 2008.

The point guard then teamed with Kevin Durant and led the Thunder to an impressive run of success, which included four Western Conference Finals appearances and one win. OKC made the 2012 NBA Finals, where it lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in five games.

That team also featured James Harden, who is currently the NBA's scoring leader. The 2017-18 NBA MVP now teams up with Westbrook in the Rockets backcourt, which has led Houston to a 25-11 mark.

The Thunder have been impressive despite losing Westbrook. Nine-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who went the other way in the Westbrook deal, has guided the Thunder to a 21-16 record and a seventh-place mark in the West. OKC has won six of its past seven games.

Related

    Best Moments of Westbrook’s Career in Oklahoma City

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Best Moments of Westbrook’s Career in Oklahoma City

    Marty Fenn
    via ClutchPoints

    The Race for the No. 2 Seed Is Taking Over the NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Race for the No. 2 Seed Is Taking Over the NBA

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Embiid to Have Hand Surgery

    76ers star will have surgery on left hand tomorrow and be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid to Have Hand Surgery

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    KD 'Progressing Fantastically' in Recovery from Achilles Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD 'Progressing Fantastically' in Recovery from Achilles Injury

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report