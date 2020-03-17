Ex-Cowboys DE Robert Quinn, Bears Agree to 5-Year, $70M Contract

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Impact pass-rushers are always at a premium in the NFL, and the Chicago Bears added one Tuesday when they struck a deal with former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn.

Quinn and the Bears reached an agreement on a five-year, $70 million deal with $30 million guaranteed, agent Sean Kiernan told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Chicago also released 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd on Tuesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Quinn spent the first seven seasons of his career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams after they selected him with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft.

He reached back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2013 and 2014 as one of the best pass-rushers in the league. The University of North Carolina product was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2013 with 19 sacks, 57 tackles, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

He followed up with 10.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in 2014, marking his third straight year with double-digit sack totals.

However, Quinn had trouble staying on the field from there and played eight games in 2015 and nine games in 2016. He also finished with single-digit sacks in 2017 before the Rams traded him to the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2018 campaign.

While Quinn's 6.5 sacks with the Dolphins were his lowest full-season mark since his rookie year, he appeared in all 16 games and helped put any injury questions behind him.

It set the stage for his bounce-back effort under the spotlight in 2019 for the Dallas Cowboys after the NFC East team acquired him via trade. He posted a team-best 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games while anchoring the pass rush alongside DeMarcus Lawrence.

The showing was well-timed heading into free agency.

Quinn will be 30 years old during the 2020 season, but he proved he can still impact the game at a high level in his one season with Dallas.

The Cowboys did not bring him back in an offseason that started with long-term contract questions surrounding quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Chicago now has someone who can generate a push up front and even rotate into third-down sets if he is looking to remain fresh as the season continues.