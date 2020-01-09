Lakers Rumors: 'Some' Expect Anthony Davis to Pursue Contract Similar to Kawhi's

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis reportedly may be seeking a contract similar to the one Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, Davis has multiple options, and one that some within the Lakers organization believe he favors is a three-year deal with a player option in the third year, much like Kawhi.

If Davis signs that contract, it would allow him to hit free agency again when he is 29 years old.

Davis could also sign a four-year, $146 million extension with the Lakers or wait until July to become a free agent before re-signing with L.A. on a five-year, $205 million deal.

