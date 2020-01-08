Fan Arrested for Throwing Drink Near Spurs Bench After Kemba Walker Ejected

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker was ejected with just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Walker appeared to feel that LaMarcus Aldridge should have been called for an offensive foul. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and Walker argued with the official over the non-call, which resulted in Walker's technical foul and ejection.

A fan then threw a drink onto the court at TD Garden:

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the fan was later arrested.

Walker was having an off night before his ejection, posting just six points, four assists and three rebounds in 18 minutes. After the game, he spoke of his first career ejection.

"It's the first time I've ever been ejected in my whole life," Walker said after the Celtics' 129-114 loss, per Bontemps. "... I've seen other guys do a lot worse but the choice was his, and he made it. He got me out of there, and what can I do? At this point we lost, and we have another one tomorrow."

It marked the 29-year-old All-Star's first outing since recovering from the flu, which cost him three games.

"He'll be back but probably won't play his normal minutes," Stevens told 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand prior to the matchup against the Spurs (h/t CBS Boston). "That thing knocked him out. Romeo [Langford] has it now."

Walker has been the team's leading scorer with 22.5 points per game during his first season in Boston.