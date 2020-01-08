Leicester City Draw 1-1 Against Aston Villa in Carabao Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Leicester City fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home to Aston Villa in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday.

Right-back Frederic Guilbert opened the scoring in surprise fashion at the King Power Stadium, beating Ben Chilwell at the back post to fire Villa in front thanks to a superb Anwar El Ghazi cross.

Leicester bombarded the Villa goal and eventually found their equaliser after substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scored soon after his introduction in the 69th minute.

The two teams will clash again at Villa Park on January 28. Manchester City lead rivals Manchester United 3-1 in the other semi-final after they won at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Leicester are hoping to contest their first League Cup final in two decades, while Villa last made it to the final in 2010 when they finished as 2-1 runners-up against Manchester United.

Jamie Vardy returned to the Leicester XI for the first time since Boxing Day and looked well worth his three-game rest in terms of pressure on goal, though Villa keeper Orjan Nyland was equal to his first-half assault.

Ayoze Perez and Jonny Evans each came close to breaking the deadlock in what was a one-sided first half for Leicester, at least until Guilbert's opener at the other end drastically changed the dynamic.

Jack Grealish played a key role in igniting the counter that eventually found its way to El Ghazi, whose cross from the left was converted at the back post, via Sky Sports:

Smith's men absorbed major Leicester pressure but were much more efficient dishing it out themselves, which perhaps shouldn't have surprised given their record in this tournament:

Kasper Schmeichel was caught in no man's land when a deep, floated Jack Grealish free-kick evaded his mitts shortly before the break, allowing Ezri Konsa to cannon his header off the Leicester crossbar.

Statman Dave highlighted the difference-maker, Guilbert, as crucial to their cause in the opening 45 minutes:

French football writer Jeremy Smith suggested the 25-year-old deserves a national team call-up based on current form:

Hamza Choudhury replaced the more attack-minded Dennis Praet in Leicester's midfield at the break, with Rodgers presumably looking to strangle the flow of Villa possession coming from that part of the park.

It appeared to have an almost instant effect as the Foxes took firm control early in the second period, forcing the Villa defence into a number of desperate blocks to impede their efforts on goal.

England manager Gareth Southgate was among those in attendance at the King Power, where Grealish and Tyrone Mings may have made better impressions than the likes of James Maddison or Chilwell for Leicester.

Villa's high-energy approach and similar formation to that of their hosts did the job of cancelling Leicester's attack, while No. 1 Hyland did his fair share to keep the guests in front.

His resistance finally broke after 74 minutes when substitute Iheanacho carried on his recent rise in form with a timely leveller not long after his introduction (UK viewers only):

Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz was culpable for the visiting team conceding a goal from their own free-kick situation, an avoidable equaliser as far as his manager will have been concerned.

Rodgers will have been disappointed to see the comeback end there and the two teams finish the first leg level on terms—his team ended the first leg with 19 attempts on goal compared to Villa's three.

Smith's side will come under more pressure to show greater adventure in the home fixture, though Villa look as though they could have the potential to book what would be a memorable League Cup final spot.

What's Next?

Leicester will host Southampton in their Premier League return on Saturday, while the Villans are also due back at home and host Manchester City on Sunday.