College Football Championship 2020: Clemson vs. LSU Odds, Projected Winner

The LSU Tigers enter the College Football Playoff National Championship with a wide range of expectations that could be a burden to some teams.

LSU came into the playoff as the top seed and backed that up with a commanding Peach Bowl win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Head coach Ed Orgeron's team is viewed as the favorite to beat the Clemson Tigers on Monday with a potential home-field advantage inside a neutral venue in New Orleans.

However, the Clemson Tigers are not the typical underdog, as they have more title-game experience than their SEC foe as the reigning playoff champion.

National Championship Odds

Odds via Caesars.

Spread: LSU (-6)

Over/Under: 69.5

Money Line: LSU (-220; bet $220 to win $100); Clemson (+185; bet $100 to win $185)

Prediction

LSU 34, Clemson 31

LSU has had a significant quarterback advantage in almost every game it has played.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has outdueled Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Georgia's Jake Fromm.

His biggest challenge awaits in the title clash since Clemson's Trevor Lawrence has not lost a collegiate game and has a national championship to his name.

Burrow enters with 17 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last four games, and he has had a single multi-pick performance.

In the same span, Lawrence owns 13 passing scores, and he has not turned the ball over since October 19.

A year ago, the Clemson sophomore threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the championship rout of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Although he has 19 fewer touchdown passes this season, Lawrence is more than capable of matching Burrow's production if the game becomes a shootout.

That is one of the reasons why the ACC champion should hang around for the majority of the contest. It also stands a good chance to cover the six-point spread.

The offensive difference could be the depth in targets Burrow possesses, starting with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

Clemson's defense can't commit numbers to a single player in the passing game because it would leave a player as dangerous as that one open down the field.

Four LSU wide receivers have more than 500 receiving yards and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also has 50 receptions for 399 yards.

After Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins, there is a bit of a drop off on the Clemson receiving chart, as only one other player has more than 30 receptions and 400 receiving yards.

In the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson struggled to find an offensive rhythm with Higgins off the field for a majority of the first half.

If LSU takes away Ross or Higgins and plays the other well in single coverage, it could force a stop or two that allows Burrow to create an advantage on the scoreboard.

Travis Etienne, who had two receiving touchdowns versus the Ohio State Buckeyes, could help take the pressure off Ross and Higgins, but he may not be allowed to break free in space.

LSU linebacker Michael Divinity is back from an extended absence for the title game, and he could help take away gaps in the middle of the field and put pressure on Lawrence.

Before Clemson's thumping of Alabama, three of the first four playoff championships were decided by one score.

Since the offensive talent is as even as any LSU matchup this season, the title clash could finish with a margin of victory below seven points.

If Burrow continues to thrive at a high level and the secondary of the SEC champion contains Clemson's top threats, LSU should celebrate a title in its home state.

