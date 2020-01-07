Terrell Owens Says Cowboys Should Replace Dak Prescott with Tom Brady

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Dak Prescott is apparently not Terrell Owens' quarterback.

The former NFL star who spent three high-profile years with the Cowboys went on sports radio in Dallas to proclaim that the quarterback the team needs to win right now is none other than Tom Brady.

"They have a quarterback that's a free agent in Tom Brady," Owens told the Joe, Lo & Dibs show on 95.7 The Game. "That's the next move."

To be clear, it's not that Owens believes that Prescott isn't the solution at quarterback in Dallas. The wideout feels he's read the mind of Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

"He hasn't extended Dak's contract," Owens said of Jones. "So, that leads me to believe he truly doesn't believe in Dak. If he had, then I think he would have already got a contract extension."

True, Prescott's contract is one of the league's most pressing issues. The quarterback job in Dallas will seemingly remain one of the NFL's marquee gigs forever. That comes with a responsibility to lead the team to glory, which Prescott hasn't exactly done. In three playoff games, Prescott is 1-2 with an average passer rating of 95.7. That being said, Prescott is a two-time Pro Bowler and was the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Is that enough to remain the starter in Dallas?

Jones just replaced longtime (by NFL standards) head coach Jason Garrett after nine seasons on the sidelines after remaining fiercely loyal to him for years. If that's a harbinger of Jones' mindset moving forward, then Prescott has reason to worry.

Whether Brady is the correct player to replace Prescott is an entirely different issue. If the New England Patriots do close the door on their franchise quarterback, the line for Brady's services will surround his agent's office. If giving a massive payday to Prescott is an issue for Jones, bidding for one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time might even make billionaires flinch.

It's also fair to say Jones will not be swayed by Owens' thoughts. The 77-year-old owner isn't known for letting outside noise influence his decisions.