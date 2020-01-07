Lakers' Anthony Davis Won't Participate in 2020 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest

John McCoy/Getty Images

Even though this year's All-Star festivities will take place in his hometown of Chicago, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis won't participate in one of the marquee events.

Speaking to USA Today's Mark Medina, Davis said he doesn't want to be a part of the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

"I'm an in-game dunker," he said.

Now in his eighth NBA season, Davis has never taken part in the league's annual dunk showcase.

There have been teases in the past, most notably in February 2014 when his former New Orleans Pelicans teammate Anthony Morrow posted a video on Instagram of Davis throwing down a windmill dunk and then addressing the camera directly: "Put me in the Dunk Contest!"

Despite the popularity of the event, the NBA has had difficulty attracting marquee names. The four participants last year were all non-All-Stars, including Hamidou Diallo, Dennis Smith Jr., Miles Bridges and John Collins.

The Lakers are expected to be represented in the dunking exhibition with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting Dwight Howard will participate for the first time since 2009.

Davis, who is averaging 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, will almost certainly be in Chicago the weekend of Feb. 14-16 as an All-Star. But it sounds like the All-Star Game will be the only opportunity to see him on the court.