Report: Pistons' Derrick Rose Will Be in 2020 NBA All-Star Skills Competition

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 5: Derrick Rose #25 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 5, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Chicago native Derrick Rose will reportedly return to his hometown to take part in the NBA's All-Star Weekend festivities.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Detroit Pistons guard has accepted an invitation to participate in the Skills Competition on Feb. 15.

The annual Skills Competition pits players in one-one-one matchups where they race through identical courses and a required to dribble through obstacles, complete a pass into a net, run the length of the court to make a layup and run to the opposite end and make a three-point shot. 

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is the defending champion in the event. 

Rose spent the first eight years of his career with the Chicago Bulls, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2008. He quickly became their franchise cornerstone, winning Rookie of the Year and being named the youngest MVP in NBA history at age 22 during the 2010-11 season.

A series of injuries starting in the 2011-12 campaign knocked Rose's career off its upward trajectory. He hasn't played more than 66 games in a season since his MVP year.

Last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves was a bounce-back campaign for Rose. The 31-year-old only played in 51 games, but he averaged 18.0 points per contest and shot a career-high 37 percent from three-point range.

Rose joined the Pistons over the summer and has been one of their best offensive players with 17.3 points and a team-high 5.7 assists per game. His 48.6 shooting percentage is on pace to be the second-highest of his career (48.9 percent in 2009-10).

