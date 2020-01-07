Wanda Nara Says It Is Not Certain Mauro Icardi Will Stay at PSG

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has said that it is not certain the 26-year-old will stay at Paris Saint-Germain after his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

Nara told Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) that his future with the French champions is not guaranteed despite having impressed in his first few months in France:

"It's his decision, but nothing's certain yet. We'll see. Certainly, me travelling between Paris, Milan and Rome is easier to say than to do, but I'm able to. He's doing very well in France, and I’m very happy about it, plus we’ve met many friends, so we’ll see..."

Icardi left Inter Milan after six years to join PSG in a deadline-day loan deal in the summer of 2019 that includes an option to buy.

Get French Football News offered details of the transfer:

The Argentina international also extended his current deal with Inter Milan until June 2022 before making the move.

Icardi has been a hit with Thomas Tuchel's side, racking up nine goals and two assists in 11 Ligue 1 outings for the defending champions:

His parent club, Inter Milan, have also thrived in the early months of the season without Icardi, as new manager Antonio Conte has guided the Nerazzurri to the top of the Serie A table.

Inter brought in striker Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window from Manchester United, and the Belgium international has played a key role in the team's rise:

Lukaku has also formed a strong attacking partnership with Lautaro Martinez, and the two players have scored 23 of Inter's 39 league goals so far in 2019-20.

Icardi's future looks more likely to be in Paris than back in Milan, particularly because Edinson Cavani is into the final year of his PSG contract and is expected to leave at the end of the season, according to L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News).

PSG sporting director Leonardo spoke about Icardi's future in December and said the Argentinian's future "is in his hands," in an interview with Sky Italia (h/t Get French Football News). Meanwhile, Conte has already made it clear that Icardi is "not part of the project" at Inter.

Icardi has settled into life well at PSG and looks a good fit for Tuchel's side. If he can maintain the form he's already shown, then it's likely the club will want to take up the purchase option in his loan agreement.