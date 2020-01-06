NBA Rumors: Lakers' Dwight Howard to Participate in 2020 Slam Dunk Contest

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard has reportedly accepted an invitation to compete in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Howard headlined the event for three straight years from 2007-09 while he was a member of the Orlando Magic, and he won the competition in 2008.

While Howard has been something of an unheralded contributor off the bench this season for the Lakers, the spotlight will be back on him Feb. 15 at the United Center in Chicago.

While Howard is no longer the superstar he was when he last took part in the Slam Dunk Contest, his participation figures to get more eyes on the event because of the memories fans have of him putting on a show.

Most notably, Howard donned a Superman shirt and cape en route to becoming the tallest player to ever win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at 6'10":

He was at the height of his stardom at that time and in the prime of a career that saw him earn eight All-Star nods, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and an NBA Finals appearance with Orlando.

This season is the first of Howard's 16-year NBA career that he is not a starter. He is also averaging career lows with 7.1 points and 6.8 rebounds, although he is playing just 19.5 minutes per game.

On a Lakers team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, however, Howard has not been asked to do much besides providing a strong defensive presence and leadership off the bench.

Given his reduced role and the fact that Howard is 34 years old, it is fair to wonder if the big man still possesses the elite-level athleticism that previously allowed him to thrive in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

The contest has mostly been reserved for younger and lesser-known players in recent years, and while that has yielded some impressive dunks, it has also taken some of the excitement and anticipation away from the event.

A household name like Howard is sure to pique the interest of fans, and if he manages to turn in a vintage performance, the 2020 event could be one of the best and most memorable in a long time.