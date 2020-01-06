Luis Suarez, Raphael Varane and La Liga Team of the Week After Matchday 19

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid pulled level with Barcelona again at the top of La Liga in Matchday 19 after the Blaugrana were held to a 2-2 draw in their derby with Espanyol.

Real enjoyed a 3-0 win over Getafe to join their Catalan rivals on 40 points.

Atletico Madrid recorded a 2-1 victory at home to Levante and Valencia beat Eibar 1-0, but Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Along with Real Madrid, Villarreal were the only other side to mastermind an away win as they beat Real Sociedad 2-1:

Here's a look at the standings at the halfway point in the season:

Here's the team of the week.

GK: Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid

Not for the first time this season, Atletico had Jan Oblak to thank for ensuring they came away with three points.

The goalkeeper twice denied Levante's Enis Bardhi in the closing stages of their clash, the second save a stunning example of his almost peerless reflexes:

DEF: Daniel Wass, Valencia

Daniel Wass was one of several fine performers in Valencia's 1-0 win over Eibar.

The right-back made three tackles, two interceptions and seven clearances to help his side keep a clean sheet, and he also assisted Maxi Gomez's first-half winner with a sensational cross.

DEF: Raphael Varane, Real Madrid

After putting David Soria under pressure in the build up to the Getafe goalkeeper's own goal on Saturday, Varane doubled the lead in the second half with a towering header:

The centre-back won five aerial duels in the match, as well as making nine clearances as he helped Real keep a clean sheet.

DEF: Mouctar Diakhaby, Valencia

Mouctar Diakhaby put in a commanding effort for Valencia on Saturday.

He won six aerial battles and made the same number of clearances, blocked three shots, made two tackles and one interception.

DEF: Ferland Mendy, Real Madrid

Ferland Mendy capped a solid showing against Getafe by providing the free-kick that led to Soria's own goal.

The Frenchman also completed four dribbles—no other player on the pitch made more—as well as making two tackles and as many interceptions.

MID: Ander Capa, Athletic Bilbao

Ander Capa opened the scoring in Athletic Bilbao's 1-1 draw with Sevilla when he poked home past Tomas Vaclik after cutting in from the right.

His effort after quarter of an hour would prove to be Athletic's only shot on target in the match.

MID: Marc Roca, Espanyol

It's fair to say Marc Roca was up for the derbi barceloni given the incredible all-action performance he put in against Barcelona in midfield:

The 23-year-old dominated the centre of the park from start to finish and supplied the free-kick for David Lopez to head home.

MID: Santi Cazorla, Villarreal

Santi Cazorla turned 35 in December, but he's still making an impact in La Liga.

He did so from the bench on Sunday with a cool finish to complete Villarreal's comeback victory against Real Sociedad.

FWD: Enes Unal, Real Valladolid

Enes Unal bagged both of Real Valladolid's goals as they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Leganes on Friday.

The Turk twice levelled proceedings, first with a close-range finish and then a fine looping header:

FWD: Martin Braithwaite, Leganes

Martin Braithwaite put in a similarly impressive showing to Unal in the same match.

He converted Youssef En-Nesyri's cross after four minutes to give his side the lead, and he helped put them in front again with a knockdown for Roque Mesa. He came close to grabbing a second goal but was denied by Jordi Masip.

FWD: Luis Suarez

Although Lionel Messi also had a strong game for Barcelona, it was Luis Suarez who made the decisive contributions for both of their goals.

The Uruguayan turned Jordi Alba's ball at the near post to equalise for Barca, before picking out Arturo Vidal for their second goal with a delightful cross with the outside of his boot:

Stats from WhoScored.com