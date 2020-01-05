Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa 2020 NFL Draft Decision Press Conference Time, Schedule

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will announce a decision about his future during a press conference with head coach Nick Saban, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

The announcement will come Monday at 12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT).

Tagovailoa has until Jan. 20 to announce whether he will declare for the 2020 NFL draft or return to Alabama for his senior season.

Tagovailoa has already accomplished quite a bit in his college career, helping the Crimson Tide win a national championship as a freshman in 2017 before finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018.

In three seasons, he has 87 passing touchdowns and just 11 interceptions across 32 games.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Tagovailoa is the No. 7 overall player in the class and second-best quarterback behind only Joe Burrow.

Despite his success, the quarterback is coming off hip surgery to heal an injury that prematurely ended his 2019 campaign.

Saban recently explained that Tagovailoa was undecided about his future with the injury being a significant concern, via Mike Rodak of AL.com:

"I think it’s our responsibility, our job, to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint—and if there is any way that he can possibly be devalued because of his injury, and what are the consequences of that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future."

He will likely be an early first-round pick if he does leave, but a return to college could give him a chance at being the No. 1 overall selection in 2021.