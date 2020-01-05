Report: LeBron James 'Supportive' of Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 8: Kyle Kuzma #0, and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk to each other against the Miami Heat on November 8, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is being mentioned as a potential trade candidate, but he reportedly remains in good standing with LeBron James

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, James is still "supportive" of Kuzma amid the trade talks and the recent situation on social media involving Kuzma's trainer. 

Clint Parks, who works as Kuzma's trainer, was critical of James and effusive with praise for Kawhi Leonard in an Instagram story after the Lakers' Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Clippers:

James and Kuzma downplayed the situation afterward when speaking to reporters. 

"I just told him that I can't control what another man says," Kuzma said of the situation. "Obviously I don't feel that way. Everybody knows that me and LeBron have a great relationship, and left it at that."

Amick noted the Lakers are listening to trade offers for Kuzma, but general manager Rob Pelinka is "widely known to be his biggest backer" and will be reluctant to deal the 24-year-old. 

Kuzma is still trying to find his fit into Los Angeles' lineup with James and Anthony Davis. He's been used primarily off the bench this season and is averaging career lows in minutes (23.6), points (12.1) and rebounds (3.5) per game. 

Related

    Andre Drummond Wants to Stay in Detroit

    'I'm not a quitter...I love being here. I would love to play here the rest of my career'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Andre Drummond Wants to Stay in Detroit

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Listening to Kuz Offers

    LA has shown a 'willingness to listen to pitches for Kuzma'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Lakers Listening to Kuz Offers

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Carlisle Upset with Refs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Carlisle Upset with Refs

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Says He Never Wanted to Sign with Knicks in Free Agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Says He Never Wanted to Sign with Knicks in Free Agency

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report