Report: LeBron James 'Supportive' of Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is being mentioned as a potential trade candidate, but he reportedly remains in good standing with LeBron James.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, James is still "supportive" of Kuzma amid the trade talks and the recent situation on social media involving Kuzma's trainer.

Clint Parks, who works as Kuzma's trainer, was critical of James and effusive with praise for Kawhi Leonard in an Instagram story after the Lakers' Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Clippers:

James and Kuzma downplayed the situation afterward when speaking to reporters.

"I just told him that I can't control what another man says," Kuzma said of the situation. "Obviously I don't feel that way. Everybody knows that me and LeBron have a great relationship, and left it at that."

Amick noted the Lakers are listening to trade offers for Kuzma, but general manager Rob Pelinka is "widely known to be his biggest backer" and will be reluctant to deal the 24-year-old.

Kuzma is still trying to find his fit into Los Angeles' lineup with James and Anthony Davis. He's been used primarily off the bench this season and is averaging career lows in minutes (23.6), points (12.1) and rebounds (3.5) per game.