Derrick Henry, Titans Stun Tom Brady, Patriots at Home in 2020 AFC Wild Card

Derrick Henry gained 204 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown as the Tennessee Titans nabbed a 20-13 upset win over the New England Patriots on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Titans rode Henry to victory with a run-oriented offense in which no Titan pass-catcher had more than two receptions. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw just 15 times and completed eight passes for 72 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Henry's finest moment occurred on a seven-play touchdown drive late in the second quarter when he gained all 75 of the Titans' yards. He had chunk plays of 29 and 22 yards before he punched the ball in from the 1-yard line. The extra point gave the Titans a 14-13 lead.

The Tennessee defense also came to play, with linebacker Rashaan Evans amassing a game-high 10 tackles (three for a loss). He was instrumental on a goal-line stand late in the second quarter to hold the Pats to a field goal before the Henry drive.

Neither team gained more than 39 yards on any second-half drive. The Patriots only crossed into Titans territory once and could not get past the opposing 47-yard line.

Tennessee controlled the clock for much of the fourth quarter and punted the ball down to the Pats' 1-yard line with 15 seconds left.

Cornerback Logan Ryan then snatched a pick-six with nine seconds remaining against ex-teammate Tom Brady, giving Tennessee the 20-13 edge.

A desperation Patriots kickoff return ended with a fumble recovered by the Titans to end the game.

Tennessee's earlier highlights included the game's first touchdown off a Tannehill 12-yard pass to tight end Anthony Firkser:

The Pats responded with a five-yard Julian Edelman end-around rush:

Henry was too strong down the stretch, though.

Tennessee has defeated a home favorite in the AFC Wild Card Round twice in the past three seasons. The Titans also did so against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

The Titans proceeded to lose to the Pats 35-14 in the AFC divisional matchup, but Tennessee has avenged that defeat in a playoff rematch two years later.

New England's season will end before the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since 2009 and the AFC Championship since 2011.

Notable Performances

Titans RB Derrick Henry: 34 carries, 182 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 22 yards

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: 8-of-15, 72 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Titans TE Anthony Firkser: 2 catches, 23 yards, 1 TD

Patriots QB Tom Brady: 20-of-37, 209 yards, 1 INT

Patriots RB James White: 5 catches, 62 yards

Patriots WR Julian Edelman: 3 catches, 30 yards; 2 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD

What's Next?

Tennessee will face the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The two former AFC Central rivals did not play each other in the regular season.

