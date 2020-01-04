Report: Eagles' Zach Ertz Cleared to Play vs. Seahawks After Rib, Back Injuries

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was reportedly cleared to play in Sunday's NFC Wild Card Round playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ertz did not play in a must-win Week 17 game against the New York Giants because of a fractured rib and lacerated kidney.

The return of Ertz would provide Philly with a huge boost since he led the team in receptions (88), receiving yards (916) and receiving touchdowns (six) during the regular season.

The Eagles have been plagued by injuries on both sides of the ball, but that has been especially true of their pass-catching group. Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson are on injured reserve, while Nelson Agholor will not play Sunday because of a knee injury.

That leaves former college quarterback Greg Ward and rookie second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside as Carson Wentz's top two wide receivers.

Given the lack of experience and production available at the position, Wentz will likely look to Ertz, fellow tight end Dallas Goedert and running backs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott often in the passing game against Seattle.

Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion who is undoubtedly among the top three tight ends in the NFL along with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers. Last season, Ertz set the single-season NFL record for receptions by a tight end with 116.

Wentz targeted Ertz 10 or more times in six games this season, including five of Ertz's last seven games. If Ertz plays a full allotment of snaps, that will likely be the case once again.

The Eagles have the benefit of playing at home, but they went just 9-7 during the regular season and will face a Russell Wilson-led team that beat them 17-9 in Week 12 and finished 11-5.

If Philadelphia is going to win, it will likely need Ertz to turn in a vintage performance.