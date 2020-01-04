Report: Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski to Interview for Browns, Panthers HC Jobs

Report: Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski to Interview for Browns, Panthers HC JobsJanuary 4, 2020
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has lined up interviews with two teams about their vacant head coaching positions.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Saturday, Stefanski will meet with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers at next week.
Stefanski will have competition for those jobs, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is considered a top candidate by Cleveland and Carolina:
