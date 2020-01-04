Report: Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski to Interview for Browns, Panthers HC Jobs

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 file photo, Minnesota Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Vikings have appointed Kevin Stefanski as offensive coordinator, after his interim stint over the last three games of the season. The 36-year-old Stefanski was promoted on Dec. 11 to replace John DeFilippo, who was fired in his first season on the job amid persistent struggles by the Vikings in moving the ball. Stefanski was a candidate for the head coach vacancy with the Cleveland Browns, who instead picked their own interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has lined up interviews with two teams about their vacant head coaching positions.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Saturday, Stefanski will meet with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers at next week.

Stefanski will have competition for those jobs, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is considered a top candidate by Cleveland and Carolina:

    

