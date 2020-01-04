Report: Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski to Interview for Browns, Panthers HC Jobs

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has lined up interviews with two teams about their vacant head coaching positions.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Saturday, Stefanski will meet with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers at next week.

Stefanski will have competition for those jobs, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is considered a top candidate by Cleveland and Carolina:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.