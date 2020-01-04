Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Teams Resistant to Acquiring $90M Left on Contract

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The biggest holdup in Kevin Love finally getting out of Cleveland reportedly has nothing to do with how much he has to offer a contender. It's that he may cost a team more than it's willing to pay out.

Love has $90 million remaining on his contract after the 2019-20 season, and that's giving teams pause, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Cavaliers are committed to finding a trade partner for Love before the Feb. 6 deadline, but that may be proving harder than anticipated.

Love has proved he's still reliable, averaging 16.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. Unfortunately for Cleveland, that hasn't translated into the type of success that merits hanging on to the 31-year-old big man. The Cavs are 10-24 and are more likely to contend for a top draft pick than the playoffs.

Love has a cap hit of $31.3 million in each of the next two years before that drops to $28.9 million in his age-34 season. His contract could become more of an albatross if his play decreases.

Love is still a force in the paint and has proven capable of performing in large spots in the playoffs. For that type of experience, a team with a chance to capture a title in 2020 may be willing to take him for the right return.