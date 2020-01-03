D'Angelo Russell Says He 'Would Love' for Warriors to Be His Long-Term Home

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell told Wes Goldberg of the Mercury News that he "would love" to call San Francisco home on a long-term basis.

"I would love for this to be home," Russell said. "I have a four-year contract. I would love to be here even three years. That would set my record."

Russell signed a four-year, $117,325,500 contract with the Brooklyn Nets, who dealt him in a sign-and-trade to the Dubs to acquire Kevin Durant last summer.

The former Ohio State star has been with three teams over the last four seasons. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted him second overall in 2015, but he was dealt to the Nets just two years later.

Russell is now back on the West Coast having made three NBA stops before his 24th birthday.

The 6'4" guard has certainly excelled in a Golden State uniform thanks to a career-high 23.2 points in addition to 6.0 assists per game. Injuries have held him to just 22 matchups, but Russell has given the Warriors some much-needed scoring punch with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson out with long-term injuries.

Still, Goldberg noted that trade rumors have persisted.

"But until he produces alongside a healthy Curry and Klay Thompson, the speculation about his future will persist," he wrote. "Russell isn't comfortable talking about the Feb. 6 trade deadline."

Goldberg further wrote that Russell could be traded this summer if the Warriors have a chance to grab a younger guard in the draft or land a potential franchise star.

But Russell is perfectly happy in San Francisco.

"I was already built to be chewed up and spit out," Russell told Goldberg. "So, I'm chilling with my feet up. This is home for me right now."

Russell and the Warriors will be home Saturday evening against the Detroit Pistons, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center.