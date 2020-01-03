Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Hawks Discussing Move for Pistons Star Center

Chris Nicoll/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly held trade discussions focused on All-Star center Andre Drummond.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, no deal is imminent, but the Pistons are open to moving Drummond, as they are talking to the Hawks and "several other teams." Rod Beard of the Detroit News confirmed the report and added that the Pistons are "doing due diligence."

The 26-year-old Drummond can become a free agent at the conclusion of the season if he declines his player option for 2020-21, and with the Pistons struggling to the tune of a 12-23 record, he seems like a strong bet to be moved prior to the deadline.

Drummond is enjoying a career year despite the Pistons' struggles as a whole and seems well on his way to his third All-Star nod. He is averaging a career-high 17.6 points to go along with an NBA-leading 15.8 rebounds, plus 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks.

He is also shooting 53.7 percent from the field, and his free-throw percentage of 61.4 percent is a career best as well.

Drummond is one the NBA's best centers, and with three rebounding titles to his credit, there is no one better than him on the boards. That figures to make him a hot commodity on the free-agent market, but it may also entice teams to trade for him in order to get a leg up on the competition.

Some teams may view Drummond as a rental, but since the Hawks are an NBA-worst 7-27, they would undoubtedly be trading for him in hopes of immediately re-signing him.

The Hawks are on pace to miss the playoffs and win fewer than 30 games for the third straight year, but they have an impressive assortment of young talent that could lead to brighter and better days in the near future.

Second-year guard Trae Young leads the team with averages of 28.5 points and 8.3 assists per game, forward John Collins is nearly averaging a double-double with 18.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per contest, and rookie wing De'Andre Hunter has shown flashes of becoming a great two-way player.

One thing the Hawks lack is a dominant presence in the paint, but Drummond has shown he can be precisely that on both ends of the floor, which is likely why he is such an attractive option for general manager Travis Schlenk.

Acquiring Drummond would be a huge risk for the Hawks since he could walk in the offseason, but if they manage to re-sign him, they could quickly go from cellar dweller to playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.