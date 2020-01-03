Nets Rumors: Caris LeVert to Return from Thumb Injury Saturday vs. Raptors

Matt York/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert will return to the team Saturday against the Toronto Raptors after missing nearly two months with a right thumb injury, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski previously reported LeVert had surgery Nov. 14 to repair ligaments.

The 25-year-old has averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in nine games this season.

The 16-17 Nets are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and will certainly welcome back one of the team's best scorers.

Brooklyn has struggled on the offensive end of late, most notably shooting just 26.9 percent from the field in a 94-82 loss to the New York Knicks. That kicked off the current losing skid during which the Nets have lost by an average of 10.25 points per game.

The Nets aren't in imminent danger of falling out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, with the 14-23 Hornets sitting ninth place four games behind Brooklyn.

However, the Nets have a brutal schedule from Saturday through January 23, with games against the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks, the West-pacing Los Angeles Lakers and a pair of matchups against the 23-13 Philadelphia 76ers on the docket.

LeVert could certainly help Brooklyn navigate that tough stretch, even if his minutes are potentially capped to start as he works his way back.

The guard's return also can help the team stay afloat as it waits for point guard Kyrie Irving to return. The six-time All-Star has been out since Nov. 14 with a right shoulder impingement.

The latest news on his status came from SNY.tv's Ian Begley, who reported Dec. 26 that there is no timetable for the point guard's return. Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson said that surgery is not being considered.

Irving, who is averaging a team-high 28.5 points, had not been cleared for contact in practice at that time.