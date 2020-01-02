Premier League Table Week 21: Thursday's 2020 EPL Top Scorers and Results

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Thursday at Anfield to restore their 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the fourth minute with his 10th Premier League goal of the season, while Sadio Mane added a second after the break to secure all three points.

The result means the Reds become only the third team to go unbeaten in a calendar year in the Premier League, while Sheffield United slip to their sixth league defeat and remain in eighth place.

Premier League Top Scorers

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 13

Danny Ings, Southampton: 13

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 12

Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 12

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 11

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 11

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 11

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 10

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 10

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 20, 19, +35, 58

2. Leicester City: 21, 14, +27, 45

3. Manchester City: 21, 14, +32, 44

4. Chelsea: 21, 11, +7, 36

5. Manchester United: 21, 8, +7, 31

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 21, 8, +6, 30

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 21, 7, +3, 30

8. Sheffield United: 21, 7, +2, 29

9. Crystal Palace: 21, 7, -4, 28

10. Arsenal: 21, 6, -2, 27

11. Everton: 21, 7, -8, 25

12. Southampton: 21, 7, -13, 25

13. Newcastle United: 21, 7, -13, 25

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 21, 6, -4, 24

15. Burnley: 21, 7, -10, 24

16. West Ham United: 20, 6, -7, 22

17. Aston Villa: 21, 6, -10, 21

18. Bournemouth: 21, 5, -12, 20

19. Watford: 21, 4, -17, 19

20. Norwich City: 21, 3, -19, 14

Thursday Recap

Liverpool got off to the perfect start at Anfield by taking the lead in the opening minutes. Andy Robertson raced past a stumbling George Baldock and crossed for Salah to score his 10th league goal of the season:

The Egypt international almost added a second on 11 minutes. Jordan Henderson clipped in a ball for Salah to hit first time on the half-volley but saw it tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The Sheffield United stopper was called into action again on the half-hour mark, saving a powerful drive from Salah after a flick from Mane played the Egyptian in on goal.

Liverpool were the dominant side in the first half but Sheffield United still had sights of goal. David McGoldrick stung Alisson's palms with a fierce drive, while John Lundstram managed to get the ball in the back of the net but saw it ruled out for offside.

The second half brought more chances for Liverpool as the Reds cruised to victory. Salah hit the post with a curling cross into the penalty area that was eventually claimed by a grateful Henderson.

However, the goalkeeper was beaten again after a rapid counter-attack launched by Alisson. Salah played Mane in and the forward had a shot blocked by Henderson but reacted quickly to net the rebound:

Liverpool's win moves them 13 points clear of Leicester City again with a game in hand and ensures they will go a calendar year without defeat in the top flight:

Jurgen Klopp's side have now won 19 of their 20 Premier League matches and remain on course to lift the title, while Sheffield United slip to a second straight defeat but are still comfortably in the top half.