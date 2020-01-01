Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Says He Will Make 2020 NFL Draft Decision on Jan. 6

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa revealed he will announce whether he will enter the 2020 NFL draft or stay in school on Monday.

Tagovailoa completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games. He suffered a season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State on Nov. 16.

Alabama team physician Dr. Lyle Cain said Tagovailoa suffered a hip dislocation, and ESPN further reported he also sustained a posterior wall fracture.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban provided an update on the signal-caller before his team's 35-16 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday to ESPN (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports):

"(Tua is) doing well, everything so far has been really, really good in terms of his rehab and the progress he’s making. But this is a work in progress and it’s going to take a lot of time. He’s been working really, really hard and our medical staff has done a fabulous job with him from Day 1 of the surgery to how the rehab has gone."

Tagovailoa has also suffered injuries to both ankles during his collegiate career and had surgery for a high ankle sprain in October. However, he missed just one game against Arkansas before returning to the field.

There's no denying Tagovailoa is one of the best draft prospects in the country if he declares.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report placed Tagovailoa seventh overall on his latest big board. He's behind only LSU's Joe Burrow on the quarterback list.

As for where he may land in the draft, Tagovailoa is currently placed fifth to the Miami Dolphins in Miller's most recent mock. Kyle Crabbs of Draft Network has him fifth as well, while Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports placed him sixth to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The question is whether the hip injury hurts his draft standing, which is something Tagovailoa referenced in a December interview with ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit (h/t Steve Gardner of USA Today).

"If I leave, the risk is, do I still go in the first round or do I even make it to the second round?" Tagovailoa said. "These guys don't even know if I can play with the hip injury yet."

The quarterback also noted that he had to make a "business decision" regarding his call on whether or not to stay.