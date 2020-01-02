Under Armour All-America Game Roster 2020: List of Recruits and Top Prospects

Credit: 247Sports

While some of the biggest names in college football are on display during bowl season, the Under Armour All-America Game helps usher in the next class of star players.

Held in Orlando, Florida, the event features a few days of workouts before a clash between Team Pressure and Team Savage. Deion Sanders will coach Team Pressure, while fellow NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Ed Reed will be in charge of Team Pressure.

The UA game features 14 recruits with a 5-star billing, including two who will announce where they plan to attend college.

247Sports has a complete list of prospects participating in the All-Star showcase and their respective teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, and ESPN2 will broadcast the event.

Top Prospects

Julian Fleming, WR: The highest-rated prospect at the Under Armour game, Fleming is ranked No. 2 nationally. During the early signing period, he joined Ohio State. Greg Biggins of 247Sports called him the best receiver he's seen in UA practices over the last four years.

Jordan Burch, DE: Although he elected not to sign in December, Burch is committed to South Carolina. Tony Morrell of 247Sports noted the No. 5 prospect waited in order to sign a letter of intent when his high school teammates do the same in February.

Darnell Washington, ATH: Washington is the first of two 5-stars slated to reveal his college destination. The 10th-ranked player in the class, his finalists are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee. He will announce at halftime of the game, according to Brian Dohm of 247Sports.

Sav'ell Smalls, LB; Smalls is anything but that, considering he's listed at 6'4" and 244 pounds. The menacing linebacker chose to stay local at nearby Washington, and the nation's No. 11 recruit is the third-highest rated signee in program history.

Zachary Evans, RB: An SEC program is about to land a game-changing runner. Considered the 14th-best player in the class, Evans' finalists are Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. He will announce his decision during the fourth quarter, per Dohm.

Demarkcus Bowman, RB: Clemson dipped into Florida to steal Bowman, who profiles as an immediate contributor. According to MaxPreps, the No. 16 overall prospect rushed for 5,172 yards and 70 touchdowns over the last three years.

Chris Braswell, DE: Ranked 17th nationally, Braswell committed to Alabama in November 2018 and stayed true to the verbal pledge. Over the last 12 months, he'd taken four unofficial trips and one official visit to his future home in Tuscaloosa.

Mekhail Sherman, LB: Georgia is hoping to add both Washington and Evans, but Sherman is currently the top-rated prospect in that class. He's considered the 18th-best player of the 2020 cycle.

Other Recruits Scheduled to Commit

4-star CB Dontae Manning

Considering: Arizona State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M

4-star RB Daniyel Ngata

Considering: Arizona State, Clemson, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Utah

4-star WR Elijhah Badger

Considering: Arizona State, Oregon, USC

4-star DE Jason Harris

Considering: Arizona, Colorado, UCLA

4-star QB Chandler Morris

Considering: Oklahoma, USC, Virginia Tech

