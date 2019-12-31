Report: Zion Williamson, Pelicans 'Hopeful' for January Return from Knee Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans and superstar rookie Zion Williamson are reportedly "hopeful" he'll make his NBA debut in January after completing his recovery from surgery on a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee.

Shams Charania of Stadium reported the update Tuesday:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

