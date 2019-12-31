Report: Zion Williamson, Pelicans 'Hopeful' for January Return from Knee Injury

Report: Zion Williamson, Pelicans 'Hopeful' for January Return from Knee InjuryDecember 31, 2019
John Bazemore/Associated Press
The New Orleans Pelicans and superstar rookie Zion Williamson are reportedly "hopeful" he'll make his NBA debut in January after completing his recovery from surgery on a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee.
Shams Charania of Stadium reported the update Tuesday:
