Report: Zion Williamson, Pelicans 'Hopeful' for January Return from Knee Injury

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans and superstar rookie Zion Williamson are reportedly "hopeful" he'll make his NBA debut in January after completing his recovery from surgery on a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee.

Shams Charania of Stadium reported the update Tuesday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.