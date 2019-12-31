Jesse Lingard Hails Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford Ahead of Arsenal Clash

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Jesse Lingard has praised Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford ahead of Manchester United's trip to Arsenal on New Year's Day.

The pair each found the net in United's 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Lingard told Michael Plant for United's official website:

"They've been firing. It's been great to watch and they're still young with so much potential. They're very humble guys too and they want to work hard day in, day out, which is great to see.

"They've played together for a few years now and they understand each other and have a good relationship off the pitch as well - that definitely helps."

Martial and Rashford scored at the end of each half at Turf Moor to give the Red Devils their fourth Premier League win in December:

United sold Romelu Lukaku and loaned Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan in the summer but did not bring in a forward to replace that lost firepower.

Fortunately for the Red Devils, Martial and Rashford have both enjoyed productive seasons:

Rashford's previous best total was 13 goals in a campaign in all competitions, while Martial will hope to surpass the 17 strikes he recorded in his first season at United.

Rich Fay of the Manchester Evening News believes their form means a goalscorer no longer needs to be a priority for United in the transfer market:

As for their trip to Arsenal, Rashford in particular might be licking his lips in anticipation, as he has fared well for United in matches against their traditional rivals this season:

Lingard added that "confidence is flowing" at Old Trafford following recent results. The Red Devils had won just four league matches this season before December, and they've now won eight.

They bounced back from a 2-0 defeat against Watford with back-to-back victories over Newcastle and Burnley, leaving them fifth in the table and four points off the top four.

United lost 2-0 to Arsenal in their last trip to the Emirates Stadium in March, but they recorded a 3-1 win there in the FA Cup in January.

The Gunners have won just once in all competitions since Oct. 24, so the Red Devils have a good chance of getting something from Wednesday's meeting.