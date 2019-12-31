Vikings' Dalvin Cook on Injury Ahead of Playoff Game vs. Saints: 'I Feel Good'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 31, 2019

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 02: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game at CenturyLink Field on December 02, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks won, 37-30. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings' decision to rest running back Dalvin Cook for their last two regular-season games ahead of a wild-card matchup with the New Orleans Saints appears to have paid off on the front end.

"I've been putting the time in, and I feel good," Cook told reporters Monday afternoon.

He continued: "It's a long season. You go through a lot, your body takes a lot. I got some rest, and I'm ready to go."

The 24-year-old Pro Bowler has been nursing a shoulder injury suffered during the Vikings' Week 15 39-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

