Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Paul Pogba Should Be Fit for Arsenal vs. Man United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Paul Pogba is set to return to the squad for the team's clash with Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Pogba has missed the majority of the campaign due to injury but recently returned to the side in the games with Watford and Newcastle United, entering the action from the bench.

As such, eyebrows were raised when the decision was made to leave the France midfielder out of the travelling party for the recent 2-0 win over Burnley. Speaking ahead of the clash with the Gunners, Solskjaer said the 26-year-old is likely to feature on New Year's Day.

"Yes, I would think so," said Solskjaer when asked if Pogba would be available for the match, per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph.

The United manager said Pogba was left out of the Burnley squad as a precaution. "When you've been out for such a while it's always going to take time before you're 100 per cent," said Solskjaer.

When he does return to the side, he'll be a big boost for United, as Pogba provides a thrust and ingenuity in the middle of the field that nobody else in the squad can replicate.

In his cameos against Watford and Newcastle, the midfielder showed what he is capable of. Pogba was unable to help spark a comeback in the 2-0 loss to the former, but his dribbling ability, physicality and vision shone through in both encounters:

With Scott McTominay injured, Solskjaer will be desperate for Pogba to recover full fitness quickly and cement his spot back in the side again soon.

Speculation has been rife about Pogba's future at United since the summer. The player's agent Mino Raiola has told Sky Sports the midfielder's "heart" is at Old Trafford, but he wants to represent "a club that I hope fights for the league and hopefully the Champions League."