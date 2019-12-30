Video: Randy Orton Swerves Fans with AJ Styles RKO After Hinting at Retirement

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2019

World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton poses for photographers during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images)
AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Randy Orton had everybody fooled Monday night, including AJ Styles.

The Viper appeared to suffer a serious injury Sunday during WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He showed up on Raw with a brace on his left knee and walked to the ring with the aid of crutches. Orton even teased that the injury could be significant enough to end his career.

It was all a ruse to deliver an RKO to Styles, furthering their ongoing feud.

Although Mark Henry still owns the title of best retirement swerve, Orton did a great job of giving the impression he was legitimately hurt enough to possibly miss WrestleMania 36 in April.

WWE either intentionally planted the seed at the house show, or Orton dodged a bullet, which the promotion seamlessly weaved into an ongoing story.

Regardless of the planning involved, Monday's segment helped generate a lot more interest in what was a solid if somewhat forgettable feud.

