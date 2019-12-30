Jarvis Landry Says Browns Need 'Leadership' Following Freddie Kitchens Firing

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry sounded off on what went wrong for the team that led to Freddie Kitchens' dismissal Sunday.

"We just didn't really know what the plan was or what we were trying to do," Landry said, per The Athletic's Pat McManamon. "I don't think we ever really found our identity."

When asked what the franchise needs going forward, he responded, "Leadership."



The five-time Pro Bowler elaborated on his comments, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan: "Leadership comes from a lot of different places as well. I would say respecting our opponent, respecting the guys we play with and coach next to are things that never should lose its value that maybe did."

While he didn't specifically reference Kitchens, Landry's evaluation came across as a damning critique of his now-former coach. It also follows Landry brushing off an opportunity to give Kitchens a vote of confidence following the Browns' 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Cleveland began 2019 with a 43-13 defeat to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, and things never really improved from there. As the year wore on, Kitchens looked less and less equipped to handle a roster that had expected to at least contend for an AFC North crown entering the season.

With things spiraling downward, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Dec. 16 that Landry was one of "multiple" Browns players who had said "come get me" to the Arizona Cardinals' sideline in a Week 15 defeat. Landry subsequently refuted the story:

Regardless, the constant drama around the team underscores Cleveland's need to hire a coach who has some experience leading a team of his own or worked as a top assistant for some time in the NFL.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Urban Meyer, Josh McDaniels and Mike McCarthy are all potentially in play for the Browns' vacancy.